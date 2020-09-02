Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a growth of 4,334.6% from the July 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of GDDFF opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. It provides members with access to a selection of products online, as well as exclusive pricing based on its direct to consumer fulfilment eco-system. The company offers breakfast menu, ready-to-eat meals, and private-label grocery items, as well as meal kits.

