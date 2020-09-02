Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Short Interest Update

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a growth of 4,334.6% from the July 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of GDDFF opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. It provides members with access to a selection of products online, as well as exclusive pricing based on its direct to consumer fulfilment eco-system. The company offers breakfast menu, ready-to-eat meals, and private-label grocery items, as well as meal kits.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.