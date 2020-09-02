Global Arena Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:GAHC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global Arena Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:GAHC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the July 30th total of 442,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,952,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GAHC opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Global Arena has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
About Global Arena
