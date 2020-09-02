Global Arena Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:GAHC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Global Arena Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:GAHC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the July 30th total of 442,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,952,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GAHC opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Global Arena has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

About Global Arena

Global Arena Holding Inc, through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, Inc, provides technology-enabled election services primarily for organized labor associations in the United States. The company is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Arena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Arena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 27,999 Shares of CarMax, Inc
Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 27,999 Shares of CarMax, Inc
Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Brinker International
Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Brinker International
ALX Oncology – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates
ALX Oncology – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates
KKR & Co Inc Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds
KKR & Co Inc Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds
Short Interest in KEPPEL LTD/ADR Grows By 7,900.0%
Short Interest in KEPPEL LTD/ADR Grows By 7,900.0%
Short Interest in Galantas Gold Corp Declines By 92.3%
Short Interest in Galantas Gold Corp Declines By 92.3%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report