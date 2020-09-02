Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 3,850.0% from the July 30th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 141,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:ISIG opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Insignia Systems has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 27,999 Shares of CarMax, Inc
Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 27,999 Shares of CarMax, Inc
Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Brinker International
Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Brinker International
ALX Oncology – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates
ALX Oncology – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates
KKR & Co Inc Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds
KKR & Co Inc Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds
Short Interest in KEPPEL LTD/ADR Grows By 7,900.0%
Short Interest in KEPPEL LTD/ADR Grows By 7,900.0%
Short Interest in Galantas Gold Corp Declines By 92.3%
Short Interest in Galantas Gold Corp Declines By 92.3%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report