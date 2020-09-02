Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Update

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 3,850.0% from the July 30th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 141,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:ISIG opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Insignia Systems has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

