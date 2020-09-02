NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a growth of 3,826.3% from the July 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NINOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised NIKON CORP/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised NIKON CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NIKON CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

NINOY opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87. NIKON CORP/ADR has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital cameras-interchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products.

