Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,349 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Freshpet worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1,145.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth $91,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 80.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth $172,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $114.80 on Wednesday. Freshpet Inc has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $115.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.78 and a 200-day moving average of $79.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,136.00 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,344,910.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,288,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,071 shares of company stock valued at $6,050,686. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRPT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Freshpet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

