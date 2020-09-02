Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.29% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGMO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

SGMO opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.28.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.67). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. The company had revenue of $21.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.