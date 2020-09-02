Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUMC. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 807.6% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

