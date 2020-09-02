Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 49,588 Shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 272.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,588 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Shake Shack worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHAK. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Shake Shack by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,592,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,957 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,962,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,063,000 after buying an additional 664,733 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $18,870,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth $19,086,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Shake Shack by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 701,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after buying an additional 235,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,334 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $1,284,070.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,382,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.59.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -325.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Shake Shack Inc has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $105.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $91.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

