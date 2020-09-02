Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Position Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,370 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Generac worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 7,262.9% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Generac by 11.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $623,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,279,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,181,470.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,028.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,620. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. BofA Securities raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Generac from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $193.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.04. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $72.99 and a one year high of $194.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

