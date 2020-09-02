Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,361 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,800,000 after buying an additional 11,086,514 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,762,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,916,000 after buying an additional 1,237,454 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,960,000 after buying an additional 1,056,349 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,096,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,273,000 after buying an additional 916,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 487,247.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 643,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,551,000 after buying an additional 643,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CSFB lowered their target price on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.53.

In other Corteva news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,010 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $50,652.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 5,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,677.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69. Corteva has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. Analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

