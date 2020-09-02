US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,981,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the first quarter worth about $17,418,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 1,073.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after buying an additional 114,317 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 11.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after buying an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 3.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 68,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter.

NHC stock opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $55.88 and a 1-year high of $89.11.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $261.64 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National HealthCare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

