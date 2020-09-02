Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBVA. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HSBC cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

BBVA stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.08. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 35.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 686,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 180,515 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,019,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 173,557 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 185,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 79,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 67,377 shares in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

