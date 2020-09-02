Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BYDDY)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a report released on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS BYDDY opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. Ping An Insurance has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $23.30.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

