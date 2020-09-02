FY2020 EPS Estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Increased by Analyst

Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo’s FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. AlphaValue raised Intesa Sanpaolo to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.08. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

