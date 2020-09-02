KeyCorp Comments on Public Storage’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Public Storage in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $10.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Storage’s FY2021 earnings at $10.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PSA. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.69.

PSA stock opened at $213.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $266.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.56 and its 200 day moving average is $198.80. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.14.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $53,848.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $401,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,563.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,269 shares of company stock worth $657,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,799,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,675,000 after acquiring an additional 188,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Public Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,554,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,280,000 after acquiring an additional 86,807 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,935,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Public Storage by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,871,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,945,000 after acquiring an additional 261,074 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,563,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,647,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

