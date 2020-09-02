KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 30th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $402.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $545.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.74 and a beta of 1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 470.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

