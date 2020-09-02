Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.70 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a report released on Monday, August 31st. Truist Securiti analyst R. Seth now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

VMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $122.22 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $152.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.39 and a 200-day moving average of $115.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 348.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 73.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 62.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 61.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

