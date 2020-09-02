Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Acutus Medical in a research report issued on Monday, August 31st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Acutus Medical’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

AFIB opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $38.93.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

