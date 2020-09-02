Short Interest in Drone Delivery Canada Corp (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Drops By 23.1%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 311,800 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the July 30th total of 405,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAKOF opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. Drone Delivery Canada has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.88.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 target price on shares of Drone Delivery Canada in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp., a drone technology company, designs, develops, and implements commercial drone logistics platform in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

