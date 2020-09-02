RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Short Interest Down 22.8% in August

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the July 30th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 784,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on RPT. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in RPT Realty by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in RPT Realty by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $493.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.24. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ping An Insurance Company of China’s FY2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ping An Insurance Company of China’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo Spa Increased by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo Spa Increased by Analyst
KeyCorp Comments on Public Storage’s FY2020 Earnings
KeyCorp Comments on Public Storage’s FY2020 Earnings
KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.
KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.
Vulcan Materials to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.70 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts
Vulcan Materials to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.70 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report