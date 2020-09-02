RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Short Interest Down 22.8% in August

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the July 30th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 784,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on RPT. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in RPT Realty by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in RPT Realty by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $493.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.24. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.