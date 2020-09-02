Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Short Interest Down 22.3% in August

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the July 30th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 112.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 53,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 45.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the first quarter valued at about $630,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 28.5% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 517,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 114,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 56.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 161,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 58,360 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on SERV. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Servicemaster Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

SERV opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.76, a PEG ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.20. Servicemaster Global has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.72 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Servicemaster Global will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

