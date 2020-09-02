Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $555,000 Position in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,990,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,575,000 after purchasing an additional 848,454 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $24,089,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,126.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,335,000 after purchasing an additional 143,527 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $9,096,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,373,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNSL. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $993,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,399 shares in the company, valued at $69,418,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total transaction of $161,661.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,957,363.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,049 shares of company stock worth $1,956,461. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $209.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 71.91 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $212.22.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $117.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 15.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

