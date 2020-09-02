Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) CEO Fabrizio Freda Sells 183,822 Shares

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $40,677,970.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,764,194.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:EL opened at $220.99 on Wednesday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $224.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.76, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.33.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

