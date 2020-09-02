Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $3.70 Million Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 133.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 161.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,560.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 5,015.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $32,613.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $82,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,592.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,202,458 shares of company stock worth $371,191,526 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

IR opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.06.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.