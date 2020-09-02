Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 61,053 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 2,775.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,253 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,053 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of BOK Financial worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 65.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 19.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 40.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. ValuEngine downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.61. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $88.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $510.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.27 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 28.49%.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 55.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

