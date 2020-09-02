Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,318 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 93.11%. The business had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.53.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

