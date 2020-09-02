Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 6,750 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,179.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $433,291.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $94.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.72. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $112.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.98 and its 200 day moving average is $77.65.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $529.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.88 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.