Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,228 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Pacira Biosciences worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.07.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $111,284.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,927.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 14,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $663,167.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,540 shares of company stock worth $15,163,688. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $64.44.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.