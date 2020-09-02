Brokerages Expect Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts predict that Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.42. Flowserve posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $924.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.88 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.96%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen cut shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,923,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,127,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,052,000 after buying an additional 172,979 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Flowserve by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,305,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,870,000 after buying an additional 1,440,571 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,967,000 after buying an additional 215,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,809,000 after buying an additional 47,513 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

