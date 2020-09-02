Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.26% of First Bancorp worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $635,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,923,000 after buying an additional 41,707 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $592.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Bancorp has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $41.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.56.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $78.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

