Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Myriad Genetics worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 35,724 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYGN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Myriad Genetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

