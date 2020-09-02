Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,565 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Hain Celestial Group worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. BidaskClub lowered Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist raised their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.73.

Shares of HAIN opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $34.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.