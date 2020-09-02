SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Holdings Cut by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 289.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $109.56 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $121.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.43.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.