Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 14,079 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,079 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,581,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,147,000 after purchasing an additional 243,926 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,196,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,342,000 after purchasing an additional 868,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,127,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,616,000 after purchasing an additional 117,547 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,156,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,401,000 after purchasing an additional 645,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,470,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,702,000 after purchasing an additional 173,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CUZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.08. Cousins Properties Inc has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.55 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 44.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

