Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 415 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Federal Signal by 2.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,510,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,632,000 after buying an additional 52,801 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Federal Signal by 112.2% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Federal Signal by 20.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Federal Signal by 6.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 2,489.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 133,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 127,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSS shares. Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Signal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of FSS opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.27 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

In other news, Director William F. Owens sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $833,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,220.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

