Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Mueller Water Products posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.65 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.85%.

MWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mueller Water Products from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $395,454.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 141,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 34.43%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

See Also: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.