Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 54,668 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Core Laboratories worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 74.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 3.11.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $115.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.