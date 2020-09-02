Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,984 Shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 609.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOMD shares. TheStreet upgraded Nomad Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

