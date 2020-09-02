Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

FRLN opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $21.69.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

