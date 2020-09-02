Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

FRLN opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $21.69.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Freeline Therapeutics Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush
Freeline Therapeutics Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush
Piraeus Bank S.A. Short Interest Down 92.7% in August
Piraeus Bank S.A. Short Interest Down 92.7% in August
Plug Power Inc CAO Martin Daniel Hull Sells 33,333 Shares of Stock
Plug Power Inc CAO Martin Daniel Hull Sells 33,333 Shares of Stock
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. SVP Steven K. Wilson Sells 7,143 Shares of Stock
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. SVP Steven K. Wilson Sells 7,143 Shares of Stock
Fortress Biotech Director Malcolm Hoenlein Buys 16,667 Shares
Fortress Biotech Director Malcolm Hoenlein Buys 16,667 Shares
MBIA Inc. Director Charles R. Rinehart Sells 25,000 Shares
MBIA Inc. Director Charles R. Rinehart Sells 25,000 Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report