Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Down 92.7% in August

Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the July 30th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Piraeus Bank in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPIRY opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19. Piraeus Bank has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

Piraeus Bank SA provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. It offers time, structured, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, working capital, project, and real estate loans; overdrafts; and credit, debit, and prepaid cards.

