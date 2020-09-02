Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) CAO Martin Daniel Hull Sells 33,333 Shares of Stock

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $436,995.63.

Martin Daniel Hull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Martin Daniel Hull sold 66,667 shares of Plug Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $666,670.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. Plug Power Inc has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

