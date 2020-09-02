Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) SVP Steven K. Wilson Sells 7,143 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 7,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $300,006.00.

Shares of GO stock opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.88. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $46.00.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.56 million. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3,683.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,315,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,049,000 after purchasing an additional 19,778,517 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,880,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,531 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,090,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,429,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,933,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GO shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.