Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Director Malcolm Hoenlein Buys 16,667 Shares

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Director Malcolm Hoenlein acquired 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $300,006.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $300,006. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $332.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.16. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 124.63% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBIO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 120.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 25.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

