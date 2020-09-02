MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Director Charles R. Rinehart Sells 25,000 Shares

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Director Charles R. Rinehart sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $202,750.00.
Shares of MBIA stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55. MBIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $10.90.
MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.88). MBIA had a negative net margin of 128.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.
MBIA Company Profile
MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.
