MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Director Charles R. Rinehart Sells 25,000 Shares

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Director Charles R. Rinehart sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $202,750.00.

Shares of MBIA stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55. MBIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.88). MBIA had a negative net margin of 128.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in MBIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in MBIA by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 26,483 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MBIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in MBIA by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 120,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 67,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MBIA by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 31,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

