HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Director Nancy D. Pellegrino Purchases 1,000 Shares

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Director Nancy D. Pellegrino bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,182.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HMST opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. HomeStreet Inc has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $35.44. The company has a market cap of $621.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.50. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that HomeStreet Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush started coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

