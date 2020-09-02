Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG) Insider Peter Thomas Acquires 475,254 Shares of Stock

Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG) insider Peter Thomas bought 475,254 shares of Decmil Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,287.45 ($16,633.89).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.43.

Get Decmil Group alerts:

About Decmil Group

Decmil Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides design, engineering, and construction works for infrastructure, resources, and renewable energy sectors primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Construction and Engineering, Accommodation, and Other.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Decmil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decmil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.