Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG) Insider Peter Thomas Acquires 475,254 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG) insider Peter Thomas bought 475,254 shares of Decmil Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,287.45 ($16,633.89).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.43.

About Decmil Group

Decmil Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides design, engineering, and construction works for infrastructure, resources, and renewable energy sectors primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Construction and Engineering, Accommodation, and Other.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Decmil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decmil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Freeline Therapeutics Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush
Freeline Therapeutics Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush
Piraeus Bank S.A. Short Interest Down 92.7% in August
Piraeus Bank S.A. Short Interest Down 92.7% in August
Plug Power Inc CAO Martin Daniel Hull Sells 33,333 Shares of Stock
Plug Power Inc CAO Martin Daniel Hull Sells 33,333 Shares of Stock
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. SVP Steven K. Wilson Sells 7,143 Shares of Stock
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. SVP Steven K. Wilson Sells 7,143 Shares of Stock
Fortress Biotech Director Malcolm Hoenlein Buys 16,667 Shares
Fortress Biotech Director Malcolm Hoenlein Buys 16,667 Shares
MBIA Inc. Director Charles R. Rinehart Sells 25,000 Shares
MBIA Inc. Director Charles R. Rinehart Sells 25,000 Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report