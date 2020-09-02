CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) CAO Jennifer A. Williams Sells 494 Shares of Stock

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $23,129.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,449.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CDK Global stock opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. CDK Global Inc has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.36.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CDK Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CDK Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in CDK Global by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

