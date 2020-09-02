CTD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Major Shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund Sells 165,263 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

CTD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund sold 165,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total transaction of $18,178.93. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTDH opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16. CTD Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.44.

About CTD

CTD Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

