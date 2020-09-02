Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Insider Robert Disbrow Purchases 80,000 Shares

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$17,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,005,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,061,210.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 28th, Robert Disbrow acquired 20,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$4,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Robert Disbrow acquired 58,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$12,760.00.

On Friday, August 21st, Robert Disbrow sold 300,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total transaction of C$67,500.00.

On Thursday, August 6th, Robert Disbrow purchased 576,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$86,400.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Robert Disbrow purchased 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$12,500.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Robert Disbrow purchased 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$14,500.00.

PNE opened at C$0.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.16.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

