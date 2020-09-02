Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) CEO Robert Glenn Russell Purchases 2,500 Shares

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) CEO Robert Glenn Russell acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $15,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PNBK opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Patriot National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $14.29.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The bank reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 8.70%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Patriot National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patriot National Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,201 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,626 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.69% of Patriot National Bancorp worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

